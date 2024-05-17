Singapore VC firm Golden Gate Ventures rolls out $100-mn MENA fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Golden Gate Ventures, a Singapore-based early-stage venture capital firm that manages assets worth $250 million across three continents, has launched a Middle East and North Africa–focused investment vehicle in Qatar. The Southeast Asian VC firm launched the MENA fund with a $100 million target and secured commitments worth $20 million from ......