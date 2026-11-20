PIDG invests in dry waste recycling company NEPRA

The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) has committed Rs 110 crore ($11.7 million) to dry waste recycling company Nepra Resource Management Pvt Ltd, marking its first equity investment in the waste-management and recycling sector in Asia.

Singapore-based PIDG said in a statement it made the investment via its project development arm InfraCo. Aavishkaar Capital, the seed investor in Nepra, will remain on the company’s cap table.

The investment will enable Nepra Resource, which operates under the ‘NEPRA-Let’s Recycle’ banner, to develop new material recovery facilities, expand plastics recycling capacity, and strengthen existing operations. It will also provide working capital to support the company’s growth, and enable it to meet rising demand for waste-processing, recycling and resource recovery services across India.

Advertisement

“The planned expansion is expected to more than double NEPRA’s waste-processing capacity – from approximately 900 tonnes per day to 1,880 tonnes per day – and nearly triple plastics-recycling capacity, from 6.2 KTPA (kilotonnes per annum) to approximately 18 KTPA,” the note said.

“The expansion will further strengthen NEPRA's efforts to formalise livelihoods for informal waste pickers, predominantly women, through fair pricing, digital payments and safer working conditions,” it added.

Founded in Ahmedabad, NEPRA operates a waste-management and recycling platform that spans the value chain from waste collection and segregation through to material recovery, recycling, and the sale of recovered resources. The company helps divert waste from landfill, including through the production of refuse-derived fuel for use in cement manufacturing.

Advertisement

"This (the investment) marks an important milestone for us. With PIDG's support, we will strengthen our operational capabilities and expand our reach across India,” Deep Dholakia, chief executive officer at NEPRA, said in the statement.

“Building on the progress we have made to date, we are well positioned to accelerate the growth of recycling and resource recovery services across India,” he added.

PIDG mobilizes private investment for sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure in developing markets across Africa and South and Southeast Asia. It offers project and corporate equity capital through InfraCo, and debt financing through the Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund. Additionally, the firm’s group entity GuarantCo provides credit enhancement and local currency solutions to de-risk projects.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments