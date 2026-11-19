KKR makes minority investment in Gentari's India renewables platform

Gentari's 150 MWp project at Wardha, Maharashtra | Credit: Gentari

Global investment firm KKR & Co Inc has made a minority investment in Gentari Renewables India Pte Ltd, which holds the Indian renewable energy platform of Malaysia's Gentari, the clean-energy arm of state-owned Petronas, the companies said on Thursday.

VCCircle first reported in September that KKR was set to acquire a stake in the business.

The companies did not disclose the amount invested, the size of the stake or the valuation. Capital accounts advised by KKR made the investment, which will provide growth capital for the platform's expansion in India, they said. Gentari will retain strategic oversight and operational control of the business.

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Gentari's India platform has about 8 gigawatts of operating, under-construction and contracted renewable capacity, with a development pipeline, according to the companies. It spans solar, wind, hybrid and battery energy storage, and serves commercial and industrial customers, as well as government entities.

Gentari described it as one of its largest growth platforms. The company has 9.1 GW installed and under construction globally, with a presence in Malaysia, India and Australia.

Gentari Group’s chief executive Sushil Purohit said the deal reflected confidence in the platform's scale and maturity, and that the business would continue to grow as a “self-sustaining renewable energy platform".

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Hardik Shah, partner for Asia-Pacific infrastructure at KKR, said India's demand for reliable power was growing rapidly. He said scaled platforms offering more sophisticated renewable solutions would have a role in meeting it, and that Gentari had built strong capabilities in generation, hybrid solutions and storage.

Gentari began exploring a partial sale of its India business around the middle of 2025. Media reports in June 2025 said Gentari was seeking to sell up to 50% of the unit. A July 2025 report said the process had drawn interest from global infrastructure investors and domestic energy companies, including Serentica Renewables, Hexa Climate, JSW Energy and NTPC Green Energy. Other media reports named Macquarie, Actis and Sembcorp as having evaluated the opportunity.

The business traces its roots to Amplus Solar, a commercial and industrial-focused platform that was folded into Gentari's India operations. It was unified under the Gentari brand in 2025. Gentari was set up in 2022.

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Several global energy majors have been reassessing their India portfolios this year, either exiting positions or bringing in partners to share capital and risk.

Separately, Gentari is exploring an exit from its India electric-vehicle charging business, which operates a network of a few thousand charging points.

KKR's India renewables bets

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KKR has invested in Indian infrastructure for more than a decade, across renewables, power transmission, roads, logistics and transportation, it said. Its infrastructure platform has committed more than $27 billion to energy transition and renewables infrastructure globally since 2011.

In renewables, KKR invested $400 million in decarbonisation platform Serentica Renewables in November 2022 and committed a further $250 million in May 2023.

In 2022, KKR and Hero Group invested $450 million in Hero Future Energies, Hero Group's renewable arm.

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In October 2020, KKR set up Virescent to acquire operating renewable assets in India. India Grid Trust completed its acquisition of the Virescent Renewable Energy Trust in August 2023.

In March this year, KKR agreed to acquire a majority stake in electric bus platform Allfleet and a minority stake in manufacturer PMI Electro. The commitment was up to $310 million.

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