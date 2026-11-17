Redbrick Offices bags $72 mn from Abakkus, India SME Investments, others

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Managed workspace provider Redbrick Offices Ltd has raised $72 million (Rs 674 crore) across Series A and A1 equity funding rounds, consisting of primary and secondary transactions, the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes a month and a half after VCCircle reported that the company was in advanced stages of raising fresh capital.

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UTI Alternatives had also earlier invested in Redbrick Offices through a structured convertible debenture issuance in March 2025, as per the statement.

The capital will support Redbrick Offices’ growth plans, including expanding its managed offices portfolio from 6.5 million sqft to over 10 million sqft over the next 18 to 24 months, servicing workspace requirements for large enterprise clients and GCCs, and investing in technology infrastructure, design and service delivery.

“This equity raise will strengthen our capabilities, accelerate innovation, and renew our focus on addressing the customer’s requirements while acting as a trusted long-term partner to large real estate developers,” said Ayush Goenka, chairman and managing director, Redbrick Offices Limited.

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“As flexible asset-light corporate spaces become a core component of real estate strategy for multinationals and GCCs in India, Redbrick is uniquely positioned to capture massive market share.” said Ankit Aggarwal, senior vice president and senior fund manager – private equity, Abakkus.

“The participation of marquee institutional investors in this round further validates that belief, and we are delighted to deepen our partnership through a follow-on investment,” said Mitin Jain, founder & managing partner, India SME Investments.

Redbrick Offices has 6.5 million sq ft of space across over 70 centres in 8 cities in India.

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