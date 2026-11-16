House of Abhinandan Lodha provides partial exit to HDFC Capital
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House of Abhinandan Lodha provides partial exit to HDFC Capital

By Swet Sarika

  • 16 Nov 2026
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House of Abhinandan Lodha provides partial exit to HDFC Capital
Credit: Thinkstock

Real-estate developer House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has  provided a partial exit to HDFC Capital Advisors Limited, the real estate investment arm of HDFC Group, the companies said in a statement.

In 2023, HoABL partnered with HDFC Capital to set up a joint platform to invest in plotted developments and low-rise projects located in metros, tier II cities and emerging markets in India. HDFC Capital had committed Rs 1,500 crore (nearly $160 million) to the platform across 11 projects.

Earlier than scheduled delivery of certain projects has driven strong cash flows, enabling HoABL to provide an exit before due date to HDFC Capital across five projects. To date, HoABL has returned Rs 1,100 crore (around $117 million) to HDFC Capital under the platform, the statement added.

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“HoABL is a new-age real estate company which has successfully created a differentiated real estate niche, particularly through plotted developments, low-rise projects and focus on affordable and mid-income housing in key property markets across India. HDFC Capital has been an early investor in HoABL and the value creation on our investments reflects the strong partnerships that HDFC Capital builds,” said Vipul Roongta, chief executive officer, HDFC Capital.

“The transaction underscores HoABL’s approach of identifying high potential real estate opportunities and actively working towards value creation throughout the investment lifecycle,” said Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, HoABL.

Founded in 2020 by Abhinandan Lodha, the company claims to have sold over 13 million sq ft and has 25 million sqft under active development across five states.

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HDFC Capital, which manages roughly $5 billion across funds, has struck platform deals with multiple partners. It recently joined hands with DivyaSree Developers, a South India-focussed real estate developer, to set up a platform for residential projects.  

The investment firm firm, which primarily focussed on affordable and mid-income housing, has been expanding into adjacent residential segments, including student housing, industrial worker housing and senior living.

Recently, it also struck a partnership with Primus Senior Living Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based company, which counts global venture capital firm General Catalyst and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath as investors to set up a Rs 2,000-crore ($207 million) investment platform to develop senior living communities across India.

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House of Abhinandan LodhaHoABLHDFC Capital Advisors Ltd

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