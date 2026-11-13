Brookfield raises $1.8 bn for debut Asia-Pacific real estate sidecar fund
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Brookfield raises $1.8 bn for debut Asia-Pacific real estate sidecar fund

By Swet Sarika

  • 13 Nov 2026
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Brookfield raises $1.8 bn for debut Asia-Pacific real estate sidecar fund
Ankur Gupta, managing partner and head of real estate for Asia Pacific, Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has raised $1.8 billion for its first Asia-Pacific sleeve under its flagship opportunistic real estate strategy, exceeding the sidecar fund’s $1 billion target, as the global alternative investment manager looks to expand its regional real estate portfolio.

The Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners Asia Pacific (BSREP APAC) sleeve comprises $1.7 billion in fund commitments and another $100 million in a co-investment vehicle.  

Together with Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Partners V (BSREP V), the new sleeve gives the firm about $8 billion to deploy across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East over the medium term. BSREP V, which held its final close in March 2025, raised $16 billion, while the overall programme is understood to have reached about $19 billion.

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“Asia offers compelling opportunities, particularly in markets such as Australia, Japan, India and Singapore, and sectors supported by long-term structural demand including housing, storage, luxury hospitality and logistics,” Ankur Gupta, managing partner and head of real estate for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at Brookfield, said in a social media post.

The firm said that fundraising was backed by institutional investors, particularly sovereign wealth funds and pension funds. Around 93% of third-party investors committed more than $100 million each. Existing investors accounted for 60% of third-party commitments, with new investors contributing the remaining 40%, as per a report by real estate news website Mingtiandi.

Brookfield is an active investor in India’s real estate sector. It owns and operates real estate assets worth more than $13 billion in India across office and hospitality segments, including through Brookfield India Real Estate Trust. It recently committed Rs 4,300 crore (about $450 million) to acquire a portfolio of eight industrial and logistics parks spanning 10.5 million sq ft from ESR India.

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In December 2025, Brookfield India REIT completed its Rs 13,125-crore acquisition of Ecoworld, a 7.7-million-sq-ft office campus in Bengaluru. In August, Brookfield India REIT partnered with a Nuvama-Cushman & Wakefield fund to acquire three office floors at Mumbai’s Godrej BKC, in a transaction valuing the property at Rs 1,700 crore. Recently, it put three office assets on the block in Bengaluru.  

Overall, Brookfield’s assets under management in India stand at approximately $33 billion across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate and credit, according to the company.

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