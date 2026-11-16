Nisus Finance acquires residential asset in Dubai

A view of Dubai | Credit: Reuters/Christopher Pike

Indian real estate investment firm Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd (NiFCO) has acquired Adaire 1 & 2, a residential building in Dubai’s Jumeirah Garden City, from an Emirati institution, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition was made by Nisus High Yield Growth Fund, marking the latest in a series of investments in the UAE by Nisus Finance over the past year. The firm had earlier acquired Lootah Avenue in Dubai Motor City and Paradise View 1 in Majan.

Adaire 1 & 2, just off Sheikh Zayed Road, comprises 104 units, including 34 one-bedroom and 62 two-bedroom apartments, along with eight retail units. The property is fully pre-leased and has a strong tenant profile. The company said the asset was acquired with an in-built upside to its current market value, offering stable income from day one and long-term capital growth potential.

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The acquisition was supported by financial participation from Dubai Islamic Bank, which recently sanctioned a credit line for the fund.

“This acquisition reflects our deep conviction in the UAE and our commitment to being a long-term partner in its growth story. With our new Dubai head office now operational and a strong pipeline ahead, Nisus Finance is building one of the most focused institutional real estate platforms in the region,” said Amit Goenka, founder, chairman and managing director of Nisus Finance.

The acquisition adds a high-quality, income-generating asset to the fund at an attractive entry value, said Amit Kumar Jhunjhunwala, director and chief investment officer at Nisus Finance. “With disciplined underwriting, strong banking partners and a growing pipeline, we are building one of the most focused portfolios of prime Dubai residential assets in the market,” Jhunjhunwala said.

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Nisus Finance claims to have assets under management (AUM) of $200 million (Rs 1,880 crore) in Dubai. The publicly-listed firm focuses on high-yield, performance-driven real estate and urban infrastructure assets across India, GIFT City and the UAE.

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