Amazon to invest $7 bn in renewable energy in India

An Amazon logo at the Retail Leadership Summit in Mumbai, February 27, 2025. | Credit: Reuters/Hemanshi Kamani

Amazon said on Tuesday it would invest $7 billion in renewable energy projects in India by 2030 as the US e-commerce giant looks to expand its clean energy footprint in one of its key growth markets.

The investment comes as India races to expand renewable power and grid infrastructure ‌to meet its target of 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Here are some details:

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This comes on top of the $4 billion in renewable energy investments the online retailer has contracted in the country.

As part of its existing commitments, the company also announced four new wind and solar projects, with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts.

Indian companies Waaree, Renew and Sunsure will develop the newly announced projects across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

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