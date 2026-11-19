NLC India's green energy unit files for IPO

Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

State-run miner NLC India's unit NLC India Renewables has filed for an initial public offering, according to draft papers.

NLC India, the state-run lignite miner and power producer that operates under the Ministry of Coal, is offloading 100 million shares in its green energy unit, according to the prospectus dated Wednesday.

NLC India Renewables plans to sell new shares worth 33 billion rupees ($353.14 million) in the offering and the proceeds are earmarked for debt repayment.

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The green-energy arm develops solar and wind projects as part of its parent's push to expand renewable capacity and diversify beyond its traditional lignite mining and thermal power businesses.

NLC India has been transferring renewable assets to the unit ahead of its planned listing as it pursues a capacity expansion target of 18 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2032.

The stake sale is part of New Delhi's broader divestment strategy to generate revenue, widen shareholding in public-sector firms and improve governance practices.

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SBI Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services are managing the IPO.

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