Motilal Oswal Alternates raising maiden fund to back greenfield office assets

Anand Lakhotia (left) and Saurabh Rathi, co-head, real estate, Motilal Oswal Alts

Motilal Oswal Alternates, the alternative investments arm of the Motilal Oswal Group, has launched India Assets Excellence Fund – I (IAEFI), its first fund dedicated to Indian commercial real estate, the company said in a statement.

The fund has a target corpus of Rs 1,500 crore (around $161 million) with a green shoe option of a further Rs 1,500 crore, taking the total fund size to Rs 3,000 crore (around $322 million).

The fund will focus on early-stage investments in large-scale Grade A office developments. It will partner with established developers through equity joint venture (JV) structures in tier-I cities with deep institutional leasing and investment-exit demand, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, NCR, Pune and Chennai.

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Registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a category II alternative investment fund (AIF), the fund has a tenure of eight years.

The sponsor and employees will together commit Rs 200 crore towards the fund.

MO Alternates expects to achieve the first close of IAEF I by year end and to complete fundraising within 12 months of launch.

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Institutional capital missing

The firm believes that the launch comes at a time when occupier demand for quality office space in India continues to outpace new supply. Grade A office stock across India’s top cities is projected to reach about 1 bn sq ft in the coming quarters, driven by global capability centres, flexible workspace operators, BFSI and technology occupiers.

With net absorption exceeding new supply for several quarters, a trend continuing into 2026, overall vacancy has fallen to about 15%, and vacancy in core micro-markets are now in low single digits.

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Despite these strong fundamentals, institutional capital in Indian office real estate remains concentrated in completed, income producing assets. The early stages of development, before a project is built and leased, have limited access to institutional equity, the statement said.

IAEF I addresses this gap by providing early-stage structured equity alongside established developers, it added.

“The fundamentals of Indian office real estate have rarely been stronger, and the sector is entering a phase of structural growth. Demand from Global Capability Centres, flexible workspaces and leading domestic enterprises continues to outpace new supply, absorption has run ahead of completions for several quarters, and Grade A vacancy is compressing.

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"REITs have given the asset class an institutional depth it lacked a decade ago, and together with core plus funds have created a proven exit market for stabilised assets,” said Saurabh Rathi, managing director and co-head, real estate funds, MO Alternates.

He added that institutional capital at early stage remains scarce, even though that is where the largest share of value is created.

“The sector is one of the most compelling investment themes in Indian real assets today, and one that global capital has so far dominated. With this fund, we are opening Grade A office development to domestic capital, and intend to play a pivotal role in that shift,” said Anand Lakhotia, managing director and co-head, real estate funds, MO Alternates.

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MO Alternates platform manages cumulative assets under management (AUM) of over Rs 30,000 crore across real estate, private equity and private credit. Its real estate platform manages six funds since 2009 and has made over 200 investments and secured over 150 exits, delivering a gross internal rate of return of about 20% on exited investments, and has funded over Rs 11,000 crore across residential and commercial projects with over 60 developer partners. It recently exited it fourth real-estate fund, the India Realty Excellence Fund IV.

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