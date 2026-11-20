Kerala's HiLite enters investment management with Shariah-compliant realty fund

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Kerala-based realty developer HiLite Group has entered fund management business with a Rs 200 crore (around $21.5 million) Shariah-compliant real-estate alternative investment fund (AIF), the company said in a statement.

The group has launched HiLite Investment Management, whose maiden offering, HiLite Ethical Fund 1, is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a category-II AIF.

The fund has a maximum corpus of Rs 200 crore and is targeting high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors seeking long-term exposure to real estate.

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The fund, which will invest in greenfield and brownfield developments, has a seven-year tenure and a minimum commitment of ₹1 crore, payable in instalments over 36 months. Distributions to investors could begin from the fourth year, depending on project realisations and fund performance, as per the statement.

“Over the past three decades, HiLite Group has grown by identifying opportunities and building value across sectors. HiLite Investment Management is a natural extension of our journey,” said P Sulaiman, group chairman, HiLite Group.

"We see an opportunity to offer high-net-worth individuals access to professionally managed, real estate-focussed investment opportunities, supported by a structured and disciplined approach," said Ajil Muhammed, group chief executive officer, HiLITE.

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HiLite Group, which has a three-decade track record in real-estate development, has built projects including Focus Mall, HiLite City and World Trade Center Kozhikode. The group aims to develop 50 million sq ft across Kerala by 2030.

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