Hyderabad-headquartered CtrlS to invest over $1 bn to build data centre in Bihar

(Representative image; Photo by Panumas Nikhomkhai, from Pexels)

CtrlS Datacenters on Friday signed a pact with the Bihar state government to invest 100 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) to set up a 150-megawatt data centre in the eastern Indian state.

The pact comes amid a wave of data centre investments in India by companies including HCLTech and L&T for a share of the booming AI infrastructure industry.

Here are some details from the data centre operator's statement:

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The proposed data centre, located in the state capital of Patna, is expected to be commercially operational by 2029-2030 and create 400 direct jobs.

"Through the memorandum of understanding, we will bring significant investments into Bihar while creating new employment opportunities and contributing to the region's economic growth," CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy said.

The company said in October it would invest 100 billion rupees to build a similar facility in Bihar's Bodh Gaya.

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CtrlS inaugurated a data centre in Patna last month, which currently has a capacity of 12 megawatts.

The company currently operates 19 data centres in the country and projects a cumulative capacity of 4.4 gigawatts by 2030.

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