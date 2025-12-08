Macquarie Asset appoints former Avendus exec Jhawar as India real assets head

Prateek Jhawar, head, real assets, India, Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management has appointed former Avendus executive Prateek Jhawar as head of real assets in India.

Jhawar will take charge in January, the company said in a press note. In his new role, he will oversee Macquarie’s infrastructure and green investments teams in India, and lead its origination and investment strategies.

Previously, Jhawar served as managing director and head of infrastructure and real assets at investment bank Avendus Capital, where he spent 15 years. During his tenure, he helped establish Avendus’ structured finance and special situations advisory business, and later founded its infrastructure and real assets vertical.

Overall, Jhawar brings over 21 years of experience in investment banking and corporate finance. He has a strong track record in mergers and acquisitions, having led strategic transactions across infrastructure, power, logistics, and real estate, along with deep experience in structuring and fundraising. He has also held roles at ICICI Bank and Tata Power.

“His (Jhawar’s) deep experience across various sectors and ability to leverage his established network will strengthen our investment capabilities in a growing market like India and deliver long-term value for our investors,” said Verena Lim, chief executive officer of Macquarie Group in Asia. “We look forward to Prateek’s leadership in advancing MAM India’s next phase of growth.”

Macquarie Asset Management, part of the Macquarie Group, provides a diverse range of investment solutions spanning real assets, real estate, credit, equities and multi-asset strategies. It manages around $634.5 billion in assets.

Since 1999, Macquarie has invested over $4.2 billion in equity capital across Indian businesses, making it one of the largest international investors in Indian toll roads, renewables and digital infrastructure. Its India operations represent one of its largest staff bases outside Australia, with over 1,900 employees across Mumbai, Gurugram, and Hyderabad.

