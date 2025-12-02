Top IFC South Asia exec steps down after nearly two-decade stint
  • Top IFC South Asia exec steps down after nearly two-decade stint

Top IFC South Asia exec steps down after nearly two-decade stint

By Roshan Abraham

  • 02 Dec 2025
Top IFC South Asia exec steps down after nearly two-decade stint
Credit: 123RF.com

A senior executive at International Finance Corporation (IFC) looking after investments in India and South Asia has quit after working with the World Bank Group’s private-sector investment arm for close to two decades. The development finance institution, which provides equity and debt to local companies and also makes Limited Partner-style investments ......

