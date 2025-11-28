Temasek ropes in former DBS CEO to sharpen India push

Piyush Gupta, chairman, India operations, Temasek

Temasek Holdings, one of the two sovereign funds representing the Singapore government, has appointed former DBS Group chief executive to sharpen its investment strategy and identify opportunities in India.

One of the most active private equity-style investors in India, Temasek has named Piyush Gupta as chairman of its India operations.

Gupta will take on a non-executive role, working closely with Ravi Lambah, lead for strategic initiatives and India head, as well as the broader India team. He will also support portfolio firms and represent Temasek while engaging with the Indian government and business community.

Advertisement

"Complementing Ravi’s leadership of our India market, he will provide strategic counsel and help strengthen our institutional networks in India and beyond, enhance our franchise value, and expand our portfolio access," said Dilhan Pillay, executive director and CEO of Temasek Holdings.

Gupta, who led DBS Group from 2009 to 2025 and was instrumental in its digital transformation and regional expansion, also currently serves as deputy chairman of Keppel, chairman of the Singapore Management University board of trustees, and chairman of Mandai Park Holdings Board, among other advisory roles.

"Having been engaged with the Temasek ecosystem for many years, I look forward to collaborating with the team to deepen partnerships, pursue new opportunities, and contribute to Temasek’s continued growth in India," Gupta said.

Advertisement

Founded in 1974, Temasek has 13 offices in nine countries, and manages a S$434 billion portfolio as of March 31, 2025, largely in Singapore and across Asia.

Share article on Leave Your Comments