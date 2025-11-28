Temasek ropes in former DBS CEO to sharpen India push
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Temasek ropes in former DBS CEO to sharpen India push

Temasek ropes in former DBS CEO to sharpen India push

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 28 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Temasek ropes in former DBS CEO to sharpen India push
Piyush Gupta, chairman, India operations, Temasek

Temasek Holdings, one of the two sovereign funds representing the Singapore government, has appointed former DBS Group chief executive to sharpen its investment strategy and identify opportunities in India.

One of the most active private equity-style investors in India, Temasek has named Piyush Gupta as chairman of its India operations.

Gupta will take on a non-executive role, working closely with Ravi Lambah, lead for strategic initiatives and India head, as well as the broader India team. He will also support portfolio firms and represent Temasek while engaging with the Indian government and business community.

Advertisement

"Complementing Ravi’s leadership of our India market, he will provide strategic counsel and help strengthen our institutional networks in India and beyond, enhance our franchise value, and expand our portfolio access," said Dilhan Pillay, executive director and CEO of Temasek Holdings.

Gupta, who led DBS Group from 2009 to 2025 and was instrumental in its digital transformation and regional expansion, also currently serves as deputy chairman of Keppel, chairman of the Singapore Management University board of trustees, and chairman of Mandai Park Holdings Board, among other advisory roles.

"Having been engaged with the Temasek ecosystem for many years, I look forward to collaborating with the team to deepen partnerships, pursue new opportunities, and contribute to Temasek’s continued growth in India," Gupta said.

Advertisement

Founded in 1974, Temasek has 13 offices in nine countries, and manages a S$434 billion portfolio as of March 31, 2025, largely in Singapore and across Asia.

Temasek HoldingsDBS GroupPiyush Gupta

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Equirus appoints former ASK Group exec Jain to head NBFC operations

People

Equirus appoints former ASK Group exec Jain to head NBFC operations

Premium
Quadria Capital hires former Investcorp exec to beef up India investment team

People

Quadria Capital hires former Investcorp exec to beef up India investment team

Kedaara-controlled Spandana Sphoorty appoints former HDFC Bank exec as CEO

Finance

Kedaara-controlled Spandana Sphoorty appoints former HDFC Bank exec as CEO

Premium
Arihant Capital hires top Pantomath exec to lead investment banking biz

Finance

Arihant Capital hires top Pantomath exec to lead investment banking biz

Verlinvest appoints former Elevation Capital exec to drive early-growth strategy

People

Verlinvest appoints former Elevation Capital exec to drive early-growth strategy

Kedaara-backed Impetus hires former LTIMindtree, Cognizant exec as CEO

People

Kedaara-backed Impetus hires former LTIMindtree, Cognizant exec as CEO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW