Anagram Partners hires two partners, team from CAM for corporate practice

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Full-service law firm Anagram Partners has hired two partners and two senior associates from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) for its corporate practice, according to an announcement on Thursday.

Anchal Dhir and Shubham Rastogi have joined as partners, while Varun Kannan and Swini Khara have come on board as senior associates. The team brings experience in advising on domestic and cross-border M&A, private equity investments, and general corporate transactions.

Dhir spent 11 years at CAM, while Rastogi was with the firm for over eight years. Dhir is a graduate from NALSAR University, Hyderabad, and Rastogi holds a BA LLB degree from Symbiosis Law School.

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Dhir has advised Indian companies, global corporations, financial investors, and promoter groups across sectors such as financial services, consumer and retail, infrastructure, industrials, and healthcare. Her experience spans control acquisitions and exits, PIPE transactions, corporate restructurings, and joint ventures. She also has expertise in corporate governance and regulatory advisory, including advising boards and listed companies on governance frameworks and SEBI engagements.

Earlier this month, Anagram Partners had promoted five professionals, Aashna Kothari, Karan Nelivigi, Keegan Pavrey, Sarthak Parnami, and Shwetank Chaubey, to partner-level roles, according to its website.

The firm recently advised SILA on a $100-million investment by Permira, marking the latter's entry into India. The transaction was led by partners Palaq Vora and Keegan Pavrey, with Kaushal Mishra, Sakshi Agarwal, and Samrudh Kopparam on the team.

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Separately, CAM hired Rohan Singh as a partner in its corporate practice in a boomerang move in January. He holds a law degree from NALSAR University.

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