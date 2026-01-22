Full-service law firm CAM hires partner for corporate practice

Rohan Singh, Partner - Corporate Practice, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Rohan Singh has rejoined Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) as a Partner in its Corporate Practice team, the full-service law firm announced on Thursday. He will be based in the Mumbai office.

Singh brings over 14 years of experience in private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, cross-border investments, and general corporate matters. He has worked across a range of industry sectors, including financial services, information technology, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, real estate (information technology parks and education infrastructure), and manufacturing, per the press note.

Prior to joining CAM, he was associated with full-service law firm Fox Mandal as a Partner in its Corporate Practice for more than three years. He holds a law degree (LLB) from National Academy of Legal Studies & Research (NALSAR) University, Hyderabad, which he completed in 2011.

CAM made several partner-level appointments in calendar year 2025. The latest hiring marks its first such in 2026. Prior to this, CAM onboarded Abhishek Kalra in its Corporate Practice last year.

Earlier this month, Trilegal roped in CAM's healthcare partner Ashwin Sapra as equity partner in its life sciences and healthcare practice.

CAM, one of India's leading law firms, has advised a diverse set of clients including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, startups, as well as government and regulatory bodies. With over 1,200 lawyers, including 220 partners, CAM is a full-service law firm with offices in key business centers across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi.



