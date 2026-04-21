360 ONE names new CEO of alternate asset management business

Anshuman Maheshwary, CEO-Alternates, 360 One Asset

Financial services firm 360 One has appointed a new chief executive officer for its alternates asset management business, aiming to scale up private markets as a core driver of long-term growth, the company said in a statement.

The new chief Anshuman Maheshwary transitions from his role as chief operating officer at 360 One.

In his new role, Maheshwary will work closely with the investment and sales teams, and leadership across functions to drive growth at 360 One Asset.



His mandate includes scaling up existing franchises, shaping new investment strategies, and deepening institutional and third-party distribution, while driving robust investment governance and disciplined capital allocation.

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360 One’s alternates platform spans private equity, private credit, real assets, renewable energy and other strategies.

Maheshwary brings over 25 years of experience across corporate strategy and business transformation. Prior to working with 360 One, he spent nearly two decades at A.T. Kearney as a senior partner.

“Anshuman has been instrumental in strengthening our institutional foundation and driving execution across the firm. Alternates has emerged as a clear strategic pillar for 360 One. Private markets across private equity, private credit, real assets and renewable energy are moving beyond ‘alternatives’ to becoming core allocations in client portfolios,” said Karan Bhagat, founder, managing director and chief executive officer, 360 One.

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“Alternatives are fundamentally reshaping portfolio construction as clients increasingly seek differentiated sources of return, yield, and resilience. The opportunity now is to scale this ecosystem with a sharp focus on performance, structural innovation, and total alignment with client outcomes,” said Maheshwary, CEO-Alternates, 360 ONE Asset.

360 One WAM (Wealth and Asset management) has assets worth $74 billion.

360 ONE Asset offers investment solutions to clients worldwide looking to invest in Indian markets across asset classes.

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