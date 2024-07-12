Law firm Khaitan & Co hires three lawyers to bolster M&A practice

Full-service law firm Khaitan & Co said Friday it has hired three partners from Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in a bid to strengthen its corporate and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice.

The new partners are Shishir Vayttaden, K. Aishwarya and Aditi Singhvi. Vayttaden and Singhvi will join the firm’s Mumbai office while Aishwarya will work out of the Bengaluru office, the firm said in a statement.

Vayttaden was previously with Cyril Amarchand as partner. He has 17 years of experience and specialises in public and private M&A and private equity transactions. An alumnus of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, he has acted as external counsel to several PE funds, Indian conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.

Aishwarya has more than 13 years of experience and served as a partner with Cyril Amarchand for more than five years. Singhvi, an alumnus of National Law University Jodhpur, has more than 12 years of experience in the corporate and M&A space, and has worked previously with AZB & Partners and Desai & Diwanji in addition to Cyril Amarchand.

Khaitan & Co. has been ramping up its team with a host of partner appointments. Earlier this month, the firm appointed two partners for its employment practice at the New Delhi and Bengaluru offices. The firm, one of India’s largest with more than 1,000 lawyers, appointed former IndusLaw lawyers Avik Biswas and Vaibhav Bhardwaj as partners.

Khaitan & Co was set up in 1911 and has a presence in several parts of the country, including Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida. Its areas of practice include banking and finance, capital markets, direct and indirect tax, mergers and acquisitions, investment funds, real estate, dispute resolution and restructuring and insolvency.

