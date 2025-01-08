Kedaara Capital onboards HDFC veteran Keki Mistry in advisory role

Keki Mistry, Independent Operating Advisor, Kedaara Funds and former CEO of HDFC

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital has appointed former HDFC veteran Keki Mistry as an Independent Operating Advisor to Kedaara Funds, according to a LinkedIn post.

Mistry, the former CEO of HDFC, has over four decades of experience in banking and financial services. He began his career with AF Ferguson & Co, a chartered accountancy firm, followed by stints with Hindustan Unilever and Indian Hotels Company.

In the new role, Mistry will act as a sounding board to Kedaara’s financial services team and advise on its existing and new investments in the financial services sector.

Mistry joined HDFC in 1981 and was elevated as the CEO of the mortgage loan giant in 2010. With the amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank, Mistry superannuated from the company and took charge as Non-Executive Director on the board of the bank from 2023.

He played a critical role in the successful transformation of HDFC into one of the country’s leading financial services conglomerate. He also facilitated the formation of group entities such as HDFC Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.

The appointment comes as Kedaara Capital looks to strengthen its top brass.

The firm recently elevated Rishiraj Khajanchi to the role of Partner and Chief Operating Officer. It also promoted managing director Anant Gupta to Partner.

In November, it also onboarded former True North CFO Paras Nayyar to the role of CFO and managing director. The PE firm raised India’s largest sector-agnostic fund in 2024.

