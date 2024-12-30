Kedaara Capital elevates two senior executives to partner roles

Premium
Homegrown private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which closed its fourth fund early this year to raise the largest corpus by any Indian PE firm to date, has elevated two of its senior executives. Kedaara Capital, which counts eyewear unicorn Lenskart, SaaS firm Perfios, and ASG Eye Hospital among its portfolio companies, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.