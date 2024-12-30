Kedaara Capital elevates two senior executives to partner roles

Premium Rishiraj Khajanchi (left) and Anant Gupta, Kedaara Capital

Homegrown private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which closed its fourth fund early this year to raise the largest corpus by any Indian PE firm to date, has elevated two of its senior executives. Kedaara Capital, which counts eyewear unicorn Lenskart, SaaS firm Perfios, and ASG Eye Hospital among its portfolio companies, ......