Kedaara Capital elevates two senior executives to partner roles
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Kedaara Capital elevates two senior executives to partner roles

Kedaara Capital elevates two senior executives to partner roles

By Aman Rawat

  • 30 Dec 2024
Premium
Kedaara Capital elevates two senior executives to partner roles
Rishiraj Khajanchi (left) and Anant Gupta, Kedaara Capital

Homegrown private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which closed its fourth fund early this year to raise the largest corpus by any Indian PE firm to date, has elevated two of its senior executives.   Kedaara Capital, which counts eyewear unicorn Lenskart, SaaS firm Perfios, and ASG Eye Hospital among its portfolio companies, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

DBS Bank appoints Rajat Verma as India CEO

People

DBS Bank appoints Rajat Verma as India CEO

Osamu Suzuki, who led Japanese automaker into India, dies at 94

People

Osamu Suzuki, who led Japanese automaker into India, dies at 94

Premium
Flashback 2024: Anuj Ranjan's rise to lead $140-bn pool and other PE/VC people moves

People

Flashback 2024: Anuj Ranjan's rise to lead $140-bn pool and other PE/VC people moves

Premium
A&M India hires former McKinsey, Accenture execs to strengthen top deck

Finance

A&M India hires former McKinsey, Accenture execs to strengthen top deck

Premium
Axis AMC's alternatives vertical head steps down

People

Axis AMC's alternatives vertical head steps down

Elevation Capital ropes in Capillary cofounder Mehra to lead AI investment

People

Elevation Capital ropes in Capillary cofounder Mehra to lead AI investment

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW