Icertis co-founder Samir Bodas passes away at 61

Samir Bodas, co-founder, Icertis

Samir Bodas, the co-founder and former chief executive of software-as-a-service unicorn, died on January 29, 2026 at the age of 61. He was battling cancer.

"This is a loss felt by many, and our thoughts are with Samir’s family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him personally," read a statement issued by Icertis.

Bodas set up Icertis in 2009 along with Monish Darda. He scaled up the company to an enterprise that reported $350 million in annual recurring revenue. Bodas served as the company’s CEO until August last year, when he stepped down to focus on his health.

“Samir had a rare ability to inspire others with his vibrant spirit and to lead with undeniable conviction,” said Monish Darda, co-founder and CTO of Icertis.

“He challenged all of us to think bigger, act with integrity, and to create a consequential and enduring company. The company we are today is a testament to his vision, and his lasting influence will never be forgotten.”

Born in Pune, Bodas started his career as a software programmer at National Instruments (NI), after pursuing undergraduate education at the University of Texas at Austin. He then graduated from Wharton Business School, and in 1992 joined Microsoft where he held a variety of sales and marketing roles.

He previously held entrepreneurial roles at iMandi, Jamcracker, Disha Technology and Aztecsoft before setting up Icertis.

“Samir was a pioneer in every sense of the word. His foresight and leadership set the bar for the company that Icertis is today,” said Anand Subbaraman, CEO of Icertis.

“His belief in Icertis—its mission, its people, and its potential—was unwavering. As we grieve his loss, we will continue forward guided by the principles he instilled and with a profound sense of responsibility to honor his legacy.”

