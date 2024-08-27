Kae appoints former Endiya exec, elevates own partner to general partner position

Abhishek Srivastava and Gaurav Chaturvedi, general partners, Kae Capital

Kae Capital, Mumbai-based early-stage venture capital (VC) firm managing about $250 million in capital, has bolstered its leadership team, appointing former Endiya Partners executive Abhishek Srivastava as general partner and elevating Gaurav Chaturvedi to the same position.

“We have known Abhishek for a while and are delighted that he has agreed to join our partnership,” Sasha Mirchandani, managing partner, Kae Capital, said in a statement.

“Gaurav has been an integral part of Kae and has contributed immensely to our growth over the past few years. We’re very excited to see Gaurav flourish in his new role."

Srivastava, founding director of VC firm Endiya Partners, brings with him over 20 years of experience. He has served on the boards of startups across enterprise tech/software-as-a-service, emerging tech and selected consumer tech sectors. His investments include Mylo, Altiushub, Knit, and exits include Steradian, Skinkraft and ShieldSquare.

“With a commitment to fostering innovation, spotting early waves and delivering a strong track record, Kae has been at the forefront of venture capital. I'm thrilled to join Kae, a category leader in institutionalising pre-seed investments as first-round operator VCs,” said Srivastava.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi has been a part of Kae Capital since 2018, and has invested in startups including Zetwerk, Disprz, Hiver, SuperAGI, Hatica and Zyla Healthcare as a part of the firm. As a general partner, he will continue focusing on leading new investments, portfolio management and driving the firm’s strategic vision, Kae Capital said in a statement.

The VC firm is currently investing out of its third fund that it closed in 2022 with a corpus of Ra 767 crore (about $94 million), nearly double its $53 million second fund.

Last year, it also raised $50 million (around Rs 410 crore) for its Winners Fund II to back winners from its portfolio and participate along with growth stage funds in Series B, C and D rounds of such companies.

The VC firm’s portfolio includes companies like consumer nutrition platform Healthkart, on-demand manufacturing network Zetwerk, and lending-tech startup Loantap, among others.

