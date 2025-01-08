Inflexor Ventures names two partners to beef up top deck

Credit: 123RF.com

Technology-focused venture capital firm Inflexor Ventures, which is gearing up to raise its second flagship fund under the Inflexor banner, on Wednesday said it has elevated two of its senior executives to ‘Partner’ position.

These include Harsha Mundhada and Murali Krishna Gunturu, who have both been part of the VC firm since it made investments under the Parampara Capital banner.

Parampara Capital, an early-stage investment firm, was founded by Venkat Vallabhaneni and Jatin Desai in 2015 before they launched Inflexor Ventures in 2019 along with Pratip Mazumdar.

Advertisement

Currently, the firm is gearing up to raise a corpus of nearly Rs 1,250 crore for its next vehicle. In July 2021, it raised Rs 600 crore for its previous fund.

In November 2024, the VC firm marked the first close of its opportunities fund, at about 80% of the targeted corpus Rs 350 crore. The firm had plans to close this fund, launched in 2024 to acquire the entire portfolio that it invested as Parampara Capital and invest in its portfolio winners, in November 2024. However, it hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

After the latest update, Mundhada, and Gunturu join Vallabhaneni, Desai, and Mazumdar as ‘Partners’ to lead investments for Inflexor.

Advertisement

“Harsha and Murali have been integral to our success, demonstrating both the vision and perseverance that define great investors,” said Venkat Vallabhaneni, Managing Partner at Inflexor. “Their elevation to Partners underscores our belief in fostering leadership from within and ensuring that our founders continue to receive top notch support at every stage of their journey.”

Mundhada, a Chartered Accountant(CA) and an alumni of IIM Ahmedabad, has been with the firm since 2016. She previously worked with Deloitte, Ernst and Young and PriceWaterhouseCooper in their transaction advisory department. She led Inflexor’s investments in Atomberg, Chakr, Kale Logistics, A5G and SecureThing.

Gunturu, also a CA and a CFA Charter holder, was one of the VC firm’s founding members. He previously worked with Ernst and Young and also played the role of a virtual chief financial officer for a few SMEs. As a part of Inflexor, he led its investments in PlayShifu, Bellatrix Aerospace, CredFlow, ClickPost, NoPo Nanotechnologies, and CloudSek.

Advertisement

Inflexor, which has over Rs 1,000 crore of assets under management, has backed 16 companies including startups such as BioPrime, Ayna, A5G Networks, Kale Logistics among others. Paramapara had invested in 12 companies.

The fund is sector agnostic with a focus on investing in companies leveraging technology IP/innovation across sectors such as healthtech, fintech, consumer tech, cleantech, ed-tech, and agri-tech. It primarily invests in early-stage companies from seed to Series B stages.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments