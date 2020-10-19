HSA Advocates partner Chinmay Mirji quits to become independent counsel

HSA Advocates partner Chinmay Mirji has exited the firm to pursue a career as an independent counsel as part of a larger move in taking an active role in public policy.

“The pandemic allowed for additional mind-space to consider options and avenues for the next phase of my professional career,” Mirji said, according to a statement issued by HSA.

Mirji joined HSA as a partner at its Bengaluru office in 2018 following a merger between the firm and Atman Law Partners, which he founded and was the managing partner of.

At the time, HSA founder Hemant Sahai said the move would help strengthen the firm’s practice in South India.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mirji is an alumnus of Bangalore University and has also worked with software giant Infosys in its legal and compliance department.

Mirji has specialised in the real estate sector, with practice areas including negotiations and transaction advisory roles for matters relating to corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and investment deals.

HSA was founded in 2003. Its practice areas include corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity, banking and finance, projects, infrastructure and energy, taxation, regulation, and policy.

In April, the firm promoted five associate partners to full-time partnership positions, as well as moving others to associate partner, principal associate, and senior associate positions.

The New Delhi-based firm has also made at least four hires this year. In July, it roped in Manan Shukla as a partner to strengthen its core dispute resolution practice capabilities. Shukla joined HSA from Agarwal Law Associates.

In March, it appointed Sharmil Bhushan as a new partner for its banking, financial services, and insurance practice. In February, the law firm appointed Amaresh Kumar Singh as a new partner for its real estate, civil and commercial litigation practices.

Before that, in January, it roped in Sunando Mukherjee from rival Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co as a partner. Mukherjee specialises in mergers and acquisitions and project finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sector.