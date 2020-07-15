HSA Advocates gets new partner to boost arbitration practice

New Delhi-based full-service law firm HSA Advocates has hired Manan Shukla as partner to strengthen its core dispute resolution capabilities.

Shukla, who was working as a senior lawyer with Agarwal Law Associates, specialises in maritime law and domestic and international commercial arbitration and litigation.

A graduate from ILS Law College in Pune, Shukla has more than a decade of experience in handling arbitration matters and has also argued cases before high courts and the Supreme Court of India.

He has also been involved in arbitration proceedings and commercial litigation matters in Dubai, Hong Kong, London, and Singapore, HSA Advocates said in a statement.

HSA, founded in 2003 by Hemant Sahai, has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Its practice areas include corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity, banking and finance, projects, infrastructure and energy, taxation, regulation and policy.

The law firm has been adding partners to beef up its several services and practices. In March, for instance, it appointed Sharmil Bhushan as a new partner for its banking, financial services, and insurance practice.

In January, it roped in Sunando Mukherjee from rival Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. as a partner. Mukherjee specialises in mergers and acquisitions and project finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sector.

In February, the law firm appointed Amaresh Kumar Singh as a new partner for its real estate, civil and commercial litigation practices.

In December last year, it appointed Ashutosh Gupta as a partner and chief strategy officer to lead strategic planning and business development. Gupta joined the firm from Economic Laws Practice, where he was a partner.

In June last year, the firm had appointed Amit Charan as a partner to strengthen its banking and finance practice. In the same month, the firm had appointed Geeta Saha as a partner at its Mumbai office in May.