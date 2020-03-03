HSA Advocates ropes in partner from Khaitan Legal Associates for BFSI practice

Full-service law firm HSA Advocates has appointed Sharmil Bhushan as a new partner for its banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) practice.

Bhushan joins HSA from Khaitan Legal Associates, where she was a partner, HSA said in a statement.

An alumnus of Mumbai Unversity, Bhushan has over 14 years of experience and specialises in banking and finance, as well as structuring and fund formation work. She has advised several domestic and multinational companies and funds across sectors.

Her expertise also includes inbound and outbound investments, securities market transactions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, corporate and debt restructuring exercises, distressed asset resolutions and insolvency proceedings.

Bhushan also advises boards of listed and unlisted companies on governance and other issues. Her other corporate advisory work includes deal conceptualisation, structuring and negotiation, and the closing of corporate and commercial transactions.

She has also worked with Essel Finance, Economic Laws Practice and Thakker & Thakker, according to her LinkedIn profile.

HSA, founded in 2003 by Hemant Sahai, has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Its practice areas include corporate mergers and acquisitions, private equity, banking and finance, projects, infrastructure and energy, taxation, regulation, and policy.

Bhushan’s appointment marks the firm’s fourth hire in three months. Last month, it roped in Amaresh Kumar Singh as a new partner for its real estate, civil and commercial litigation practices.

In December last year, it appointed Ashutosh Gupta as a partner and chief strategy officer to lead strategic planning and business development. Gupta joined the firm from Economic Laws Practice, where he was a partner. He was earlier associated with Khaitan & Co. as director – strategy and business development.

Then, in January, the firm hired Sunando Mukherjee from rival Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. as a partner. Mukherjee specialises in mergers and acquisitions and project finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sector, HSA had said in a statement at the time.

In June last year, the firm had appointed Amit Charan as a partner to strengthen its banking and finance practice. In the same month, the firm had appointed Geeta Saha as a partner at its Mumbai office in May.