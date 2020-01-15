HSA Advocates hires Shardul Amarchand exec as partner

New Delhi-based full-service law firm HSA Advocates has hired Sunando Mukherjee from rival Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. as a partner.

Mukherjee specialises in mergers and acquisitions as well as project finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sector, the firm said in a statement. He joined HSA this month.

At Shardul Amarchand, Mukherjee worked for 12 years since April 2007 and ended the stint as a partner in the corporate and commercial team. In between, he worked for six months with Australian law firm Clayton Utz in 2011.

Mukherjee graduated from Pune’s Symbiosis International University and joined IL&FS Trust Co. Ltd in 2006 to work as an assistant manager for a year advising on infrastructure financing deals.

Overall, Mukherjee has 14 years of experience in advising on corporate transactions, including inbound and outbound M&As, structuring of investments, joint ventures, public-private partnership, public procurement regulations and long-term government supply contracts.

He has also assisted public and privately held businesses, global banks, multilateral financial institutions and the central government in relation to projects in India.

HSA Advocates is strengthening its team of partners, with Mukherjee being the eighth appointment over the past one year.

Last month, HSA appointed Ashutosh Gupta from Economic Laws Practice as a partner and chief strategy officer to lead strategic planning and business development.

In June last year, the firm had appointed Amit Charan as a partner to strengthen its banking and finance practice. In the same month, the firm had appointed Geeta Saha as a partner at its Mumbai office in May.

HSA, founded in 2003 by Hemant Sahai, has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Its practice areas include M&As, private equity, banking and finance, infrastructure and energy, taxation, regulation and policy.