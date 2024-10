CPPIB finally scores a multi-bagger in fourth big India exit this year

Pro John Graham, President and CEO, CPPIB

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the North American nation’s biggest public pension fund, which has moderated the pace of its private equity-style investments in India in recent years, has struck what is believed to be its fourth full exit from India portfolio, likely taking its total harvest to over $1 ......