Goldman Sachs-backed InsuranceDekho makes three top-level appointments

Ankit Agrawal, founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho

Insurtech platform InsuranceDekho, which is backed by the likes of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and TVS Capital Funds, Monday announced three leadership-level appointments, including that of Navneet Bhatt as its chief business officer. The company also appointed Vivek Aggarwal as vice president – head of finance and elevated Aman Batra as its chief strategy officer.

While Bhatt comes with over two decades of experience in actuarial, underwriting and business strategy in Takaful Oman Insurance, Tata AIG, and Royal Sundaram Alliance, Aggarwal has held positions across companies like HCL, Genpact, Airtel, and Info Edge.

Also, Batra has over 12 years of expertise in business strategy, corporate development, and data analytics. He has been a with InsuranceDekho for over four years.

Advertisement

“Our latest leadership appointments reflect InsuranceDekho’s commitment to bringing the best talent from across the industry,” said Ankit Agrawal, founder and chief executive officer, InsuranceDekho.

InsuranceDekho is owned by Girnar Insurance Brokers(GIBPL).

Incorporated in 2016, GIBPL was granted the licence to act as a direct insurance broker by the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in 2017. It enables its consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements and helps them purchase suitable plan. Currently, the company has tie-ups with 49 insurance companies offering more than 670 plans on its platform.

Advertisement

The company is housed under Girnar Software, which is commonly referred to as CarDekho Group. The Jaipur-based company’s topline fell to Rs 2,300 crore in the financial year ended March 2024 from nearly Rs 2,332 crore a year ago. While the Girnar group remained in the red for the period under review, its net loss narrowed to Rs 186 crore from Rs 517 crore a year ago.

It had raised $150 million from New York-based Goldman Sachs Asset Management and homegrown mid-market private-equity firm TVS Capital Funds, in its Series A round of funding in 2023. Investcorp, Avataar Ventures and LeapFrog Investments had also taken part in the fundraise.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments