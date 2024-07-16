Former LetsVenture general counsel joins early-stage incubator Turbostart

Gandhimadhy Varadarajan, the former general counsel of angel investment platform LetsVenture, has joined startup incubator Turbostart.

According to a LinkedIn post, Varadarajan will serve as Turbostart’s general counsel.

An alumnus of the Dr. Ambedkar Law University School Of Excellence In Law, Varadarajan has more than three decades of experience in the areas of general corporate advisory, private equity and venture capital transactions; SEBI, FEMA and RBI regulatory matters; environment social and governance (ESG) due diligence; and labour and employment laws.

She served as LetsVenture’s general counsel for nearly two years. Prior to that, Varadarajan was associated with ICICI Venture and law firm Fox & Mandal.

Turbostart, helmed by Venkat Raju, is an early-stage startup incubator that offers seed and pre-Series A funding to startups, personalized mentorship, and access to excellence centers, among others.

In May 2024, the firm was part of artificial intelligence (AI)-based mixed reality (MR) platform Flam’s $4.5 million (Rs 38 crore) pre-Series A funding round. In addition to Turbostart, the round also saw participation from AI-focused Twin Ventures and Alphatron Capital.

The firm also led Tap Invest’s (formerly Leaf Round) $2 million seed funding round in October 2023. Its other portfolio investments include e-commerce startup Meolaa and contract execution platform Doqfy.

LetsVenture provides a full-stack marketplace for angel startup investments. Founded in 2013, LetsVenture has been backed by the likes of Accel, Chiratae Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Ratan Tata, Rishad Premji, Mohandas Pai, Sharad Sharma and Anupam Mittal are among its backers.

In 2018, LetsVenture had announced the launch of its open-ended angel fund.

