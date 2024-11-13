Fireside Ventures appoints former Flipkart exec as operating partner
Fireside Ventures appoints former Flipkart exec as operating partner

By Roshan Abraham

  • 13 Nov 2024
Adarsh Menon, operating partner, Fireside Ventures

Early-stage venture capital firm Fireside Ventures has roped in a former Flipkart executive as an operating partner to lead strategic initiatives. 

The consumer brands focused VC firm, which is expanding its management team, appointed Adarsh Menon, a former senior vice president and head of new businesses at Flipkart, as an operating partner.  

Menon will be joining the boards of select portfolio companies, Fireside Ventures said in a statement. 

"Adarsh's impressive track record in scaling businesses, coupled with his deep expertise in FMCG and e-commerce, makes him an invaluable asset to our team and portfolio companies," said Kanwaljit Singh, founder and managing partner at Fireside Ventures.  

Menon has more than two decades of experience working in sales- and marketing-related roles and had been in leadership positions in major consumer and e-commerce brands such as Hindustan Unilever, Flipkart, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. 

Prior to joining Fireside, he was part of the leadership team at Zoomcar, serving as its global president for six months. At Flipkart, Menon worked for over eight years and was the senior vice president at the company in his last position, responsible for steering new initiatives such as e-commerce platform Shopsy, travel agency Cleartrip and ReCommerce. He left the e-commerce major in October 2023. 

Menon also worked with Hindustan Unilever for more than a decade in sales, serving as a general manager of West India region in his last posting.  

He holds a MBA in marketing and HR from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. 

Fireside VenturesAdarsh MenonFlipkart

