Early-stage investor Relentless VC elevates exec to partner

Nikheel Kamble, partner, Relentless VC

Relentless VC, a micro venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments, has promoted a principal to the role of partner.

The Bengaluru-based investor, which has backed startups such as electric vehicle charging startup ElectricPe, virtual events platform Airmeet, business-to-business platform for unbranded garments Showroom B2B, has elevated Nikheel Kamble to the role of a partner.

Kamble joined Relentless VC in 2020 as a principal, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Previously, he was the investment principal for SIDBI Venture Capital’s West Bengal Fund and Textiles Fund for more than three years between 2017-20. Prior to that, he worked as an analyst in Artha Ventures, a sector-agnostic venture capital firm for two years between 2015-17.

He earned his Masters in Management Studies in finance from Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, research and entrepreneurship education. He completed his Bachelor’s in Technology from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI).

Relentless VC is a sector agnostic micro-VC fund with a corpus of $10 million that counts startup founders amongst its backers. It is led by founder & general partner Kshitij Saxena. The fund cuts cheques in the range of $100,000-300,000.

According to the fund’s website, it backs startups that are building something at the frontier of knowledge within their sectors.

The firm registered a category 2 alternate investment vehicle with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India last year. It recently invested in low-code, no-code platform Nected and programmable API gateway firm SuperAPI recently.

