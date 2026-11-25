Cognizant in talks to take over parts of S&P Global's Capital IQ operations

An illustration of people working in front of Cognizant logo | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Cognizant is in talks to take over parts of S&P Global's Capital IQ operations in a deal that could move about 1,500 employees to the IT services provider, two people familiar with the matter said.

The proposed transfer covers employees in the data and operations team of the S&P Global unit's India global capability centre (GCC), who would move to Cognizant's payroll under the arrangement, the people said, speaking on condition on anonymity.

The discussions are ongoing and the terms could change or the talks could fall apart, the people said.

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The negotiations come as S&P Global reviews the future of Capital IQ and associated data businesses.

S&P said on October 27 it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential separation, for Capital IQ and associated data businesses, which constitute the majority of its Kensho Data & Platforms unit within Market Intelligence.

Cognizant has a longstanding relationship with S&P Global and previously performed the services now under discussion before the financial-data provider brought them in-house, one of the people said.

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S&P Global declined to comment on the potential transaction, saying it does not comment on speculation concerning its "contingent labour partners." Cognizant did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Businesses can use such deals to cut costs and focus on core operations, with AI adding pressure to seek productivity gains and rethink technology and data work, industry experts said.

"Moving the India data operations to Cognizant first makes the asset lighter and more sellable and suits the AI/LLM-ready data direction. It is a typical pre-divestiture play," said Phil Fersht, founder of market research firm HFS Research.

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Gaurav Vasu, founder of market research firm UnearthInsight, said companies typically carve out operations when growth or profitability is under pressure, or when management concludes outsourcing would allow it to focus more on its core business.

"They will usually bring in an IT vendor for one specific service or business unit," Vasu said.

UnearthInsight estimates the annual "loaded" cost of an employee at an S&P-like global capability centre, including expenses beyond salary, at about $25,000 to $30,000.

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On that basis, the cost associated with 1,500 employees would be roughly $38 million to $45 million a year, Vasu said, and would typically be factored into a multi-year services contract.

Similar transfers have emerged elsewhere.

In October, Best Buy agreed to transition its India GCC to Tata Consultancy Services under a multi-year agreement, with the retailer's India employees moving to TCS.

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Those deals run alongside a much bigger expansion of global companies' in-house operations in India.

India's GCC industry generated $98.4 billion in fiscal 2026, nearly reaching IT industry body Nasscom and consultancy Zinnov's 2030 forecast four years early. The industry's 2,117 centres employed about 2.36 million people.

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