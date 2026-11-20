Anthropic's $1.5 tn debut rewrites venture capital rules; Menlo, Spark win big

Anthropic's logo and stock graphs in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

For decades, venture capital thrived on small bets that became billion-dollar companies.

Then came Anthropic, rewriting the playbook and forcing investors to write fatter checks to buy stakes at unheard-of valuations.

The AI lab’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday at a $1.5 trillion valuation, delivering multibillion-dollar windfalls to venture investors at a moment when the industry needs fresh liquidity to fund more bets on AI companies. The stock closed at $97.17, up 17% from its IPO price of $83.

Advertisement

Anthropic's stock market value ended the day at about $1.3 trillion, based on its outstanding shares, or $1.8 trillion, based on its fully diluted shares.

To join the fundraising frenzy, especially at later stages, venture capital firms invested billions, tapping their own investors for additional capital through special-purpose vehicles.

Menlo, Spark reap big returns

Advertisement

Menlo Ventures and Spark Capital emerged with some of the biggest returns by multiple. Spark Capital was the first venture capital firm to lead an Anthropic investment, in a $450 million Series C round in 2023 at a valuation of $4.5 billion. Spark general partner Yasmin Razavi, who spearheaded the investment, remains the only investor who sits on Anthropic’s board.

Writing the largest check in the firm’s history, early-stage firm Menlo invested over $1 billion for a stake of nearly 1.5%, according to a person familiar with the investment. At a $1.5 trillion market cap, Menlo’s stake is worth over $20 billion.

To invest beyond the capacity of its existing fund, Menlo raised $750 million special-purpose vehicle from limited partners, a tactic that became increasingly common as funding rounds grew, given the capital needs of AI companies.

Advertisement

The late-stage bets paid off

Sequoia Capital, long known for its early bets, joined a later round and still stands to earn billions of dollars.

Sequoia passed on Anthropic at lower prices. After a leadership change, it wrote its first check at the start of this year, joining a round led by Singapore’s GIC and Coatue at a $380 billion post money valuation in February. It later co-led, alongside Altimeter, Dragoneer and Greenoaks, a round at $965 billion. Sequoia has invested $3 billion in Anthropic and continued to invest more through Anthropic's IPO, signaling further conviction in the AI lab.

Advertisement

Lightspeed Venture Partners, which invested more than $3 billion in Anthropic, now holds over 2% of the company, making it the largest financial investor in the company, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The returns are possible because of the rapid rise in Anthropic’s valuation and revenue. Its annualized revenue grew from about $1 billion at the start of 2025 to about $81 billion last month, as its valuation climbed from $61.5 billion in March 2025 to $965 billion in the latest private round this May.

Strategic backers, too, supply much of the unprecedented capital and computing power needed by AI labs. The combined stake of Amazon and Alphabet's Google in Anthropic is about 28.4%.

Advertisement

“We're living through a very unique time of profound change happening at a higher velocity than ever before. The scale of the impact of these businesses and the breadth of market opportunities is larger than anything we've seen before. And that is going to afford investment opportunities that are larger than what we've seen in the past,” said Will Griffith, a partner at Iconiq, which has invested $6.1 billion, making the fund the second-largest financial investor by ownership in Anthropic.

Share article on Leave Your Comments