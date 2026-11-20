Paytm to invest in Singapore digital financing platform Funding Societies’ units

A Paytm QR code sticker seen outside a grocery store in Kolkata. | Credit: Reuters/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

Indian fintech firm Paytm said on Thursday it would partner with Funding Societies and invest up to 2 billion rupees ($21.4 million) in the Singapore-based digital financing platform's units, as it looks to deepen its international reach.

Here are some details:

Paytm Singapore will initially invest about 1.62 billion rupees for a 19.1% stake in CardUp, Funding Societies' payments subsidiary.

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The remaining investment of about 380 million rupees may be made in one of Funding Societies' affiliates, Paytm said.

Paytm will also enter into a business and technology partnership with CardUp, under which it will provide payments and lending technology to help expand its payments and other financial services in Singapore.

The partnership is in line with Paytm's plans to expand its presence in select international markets through a partner-operated model, under which local partners handle sales, distribution and on-ground operations.

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Paytm said it would monetise its contributions through licensing fees, revenue sharing and other arrangements, while deploying limited capital.

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