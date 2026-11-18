Physicswallah targets 25% revenue growth rate, over 20% operating profit margin by FY30

Alakh Pandey, co-founder, PhysicsWallah

Education platform Physicswallah said on Wednesday it expects revenue between 90 billion rupees ($963.24 million) and 100 billion rupees by FY30, buoyed by steady demand for digital learning and test-preparation services.

India's online education market has been seeing healthy demand across learning categories, with edtech platforms increasingly offering a broader mix of courses for students.

Physicswallah, which listed in 2025, is targeting an operating profit margin of over 20% by FY30.

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The company expects to grow its revenue at an average annual rate of more than 25% between fiscal years 2027 and 2030.

"Our FY30 ambition is about profit growing faster than revenue," CFO Amit Sachdeva said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of 12.42 billion rupees for the three months ended September 30.

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