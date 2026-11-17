Olyv, CountAI, Lemonpeel, others pocket early-stage cheques

(From left) Lemonpeel co-founders Abhinav Nikam, Hardik Goyal and Riddhiman Pal

Credit-led fintech platform Olyv, industrial AI startup CountAI, AI video production startup Lemonpeel, and infrastructure-focused AI startup Arborum Labs have raised fresh funding.

The fintech platform has raised around $6 million (Rs 56.1 crore) from Nippon Life India AIF Management and other investors, taking its total Series B funding to approximately $30 million.

Advertisement

The investment brings Nippon India Alternative Investments into its investor base alongside existing backers Fundamentum and SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

Founded in 2016 by Rohit Garg, Amit Chandel, Vinay Singh and Jayant Upadhyay, Olyv offers personal loans, gold savings and credit health management services. The platform has nearly 2 million monthly active users, more than 5 crore app downloads and a presence across over 19,000 pin codes. The company has also reported an increase in profit after tax for 14 consecutive quarters.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its product offerings, invest in technology and reach more consumers. Olyv is targeting 100 million users and assets under management of more than $1 billion by FY29. Since its inception, the company has raised around $50 million in equity and $150 million in debt, with investors including Lightrock, Unicorn India Ventures and India SME, among others.

Advertisement

CountAI

Coimbatore-based industrial AI startup CountAI, which is developing machine vision systems for manufacturing quality control and automation, has raised Rs 10 crore in a seed funding round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund.

Founded in 2022 by Harshavardhan Thirupathi and Venkataramanan, the company develops its own cameras, AI motherboards and software for real-time defect detection on factory floors. Its flagship product, Knit-I, monitors fabric quality on circular knitting machines and is deployed at textile companies including Aarti International, KPR, Indorama, Nitin Spinners and Tosrifa Group.

Advertisement

CountAI will use the capital to accelerate product development, expand its market presence and extend its technology to more manufacturing applications. While textiles remain its primary commercial focus, CountAI plans to expand into industrial surface quality control and automated manufacturing.

AI video production startup Lemonpeel, which serves enterprise creative teams, has raised about $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Shastra VC, with participation from Rukam Sitara and angel investors.

Advertisement

Founded in September 2025 by Hardik Goyal, Riddhiman Pal and Abhinav Nikam, the Mumbai-based company has developed a multi-agent platform that handles video creation, editing, quality checks and delivery. It claims its model-agnostic engine routes tasks across more than 300 AI models, while its platform supports translation and subtitles in over 100 languages. The company works with customers in India and the UAE, including five Nifty 50 companies and global e-commerce players.

Lemonpeel will use the funds to develop its platform, strengthen its marketing and go-to-market capabilities, and build intellectual property around faces and creative workflows. It also plans to expand into the Middle East and North Africa, the US and Canada.

Arborum Labs

Advertisement

AI startup Arborum Labs has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Speciale Invest and Ideaspring Capital. The round also saw participation from BCG executives Neeraj Aggarwal and Pranay Mehrotra, former Microsoft Research managing director Sriram Rajamani, and ARTPARK.

Co-founded by Himanshu Tyagi, an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Science and former co-founder of Sentient Labs, and Pooja Rajdev, who previously led generative AI initiatives at BCG, the Bengaluru-based company is building AI systems that model how infrastructure networks behave and respond to changing conditions. Its initial focus is on power and telecom networks, with applications across forecasting, grid operations, network management and outage detection.

Arborum will use the capital to accelerate development of its world models and expand its commercial presence in India and overseas. The company is working with nationwide networks in India, including power and telecom operators, and plans to launch a public version of its platform over the next year while expanding its customer base in India and the US. Sunil Bhaskaran, former CEO of AirAsia India, and Abhinav Gupta, co-founder of Skild AI, have joined the company as advisers.

Finny.club

Personal finance platform finny.club, which helps salaried Indians plan for financial independence, has raised Rs 5.3 crore from Ramanathan RV, founder of Hyperface and Juspay; Anil Goel, global CTO of Nielsen; former Sony Pictures executive Uday Sodhi; Aditya Pittie, managing director and CEO of Pittie Group; and angel syndicate Zorvian LLP, among others.

Founded in 2024 by Rohit Tuteja and Sachin Kamkar, the Bengaluru-based startup uses India’s Account Aggregator framework to consolidate users’ financial data and analyse their spending, investments and debt. It combines artificial intelligence with human advisers to develop personalised financial plans and investment recommendations. The company is a SEBI-registered investment adviser operating on a fee-only model, charging zero commission on investments.

The fresh capital will be used for AI-led product development, expanding the financial advisory team, and content and marketing initiatives to build awareness around personalised financial planning.

Share article on Leave Your Comments