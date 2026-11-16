Premji Invest, Accel, others invest $53 mn in Dreamteam

Dreamteam founders Ramesh Parthasarathy, Anand Venkatraman and Senthil Kanthaswamy

Dreamteam, an AI-native customer relationship management (CRM) startup founded by former Freshworks Inc executives, has raised $53 million (Rs 497.8 crore) in funding from Together Fund, Accel and Premji Invest as it looks to challenge established players such as Salesforce and HubSpot.

The company aims to replace traditional CRM systems, which rely on sales teams to manually update customer information, with an AI-powered platform that automatically captures information from customer conversations, emails, meetings and workflows.

Dreamteam’s platform uses a shared memory layer called Company Brain, which builds a repository of customer interactions and business context. It deploys four specialised AI agents to research accounts, manage follow-ups, monitor sales pipelines and handle CRM administration.

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The company was founded in 2025 by Anand Venkatraman, Ramesh Parthasarathy and Senthil Kanthaswamy, who previously held senior positions at Freshworks.

Dreamteam said hundreds of companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, online media, healthcare, manufacturing and consulting use its platform. Customers include DMS Health, Invideo and Plex.

The startup was built in collaboration with a group of early design partners, comprising growth-stage companies that helped shape its product around sales and customer management requirements.

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The latest funding round includes backing from Together Fund, which was the company's first institutional investor, Accel and Premji Invest. The investors see an opportunity to rebuild enterprise software around AI agents rather than adding AI features to existing systems.

“CRM systems must fundamentally evolve from systems of record into systems of intelligence and action,” said Saravanan Nattanmai, partner for early-stage investments and financial services at Premji Invest.

Dreamteam plans to expand its platform beyond sales into other stages of the customer lifecycle, including prospecting, onboarding, customer success and upselling. It also offers Magic Apps, a tool that allows business users to build custom applications and dashboards using natural language.

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Headquartered in California, Dreamteam is targeting lean, fast-growing business-to-business sales teams. The company also offers an application programming interface and a Model Context Protocol server for businesses that use headless interfaces.

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