MistEO, QB Men, Hundo Pizza, PlayBlue, Rymo Tech bag early-stage cheques

Hundo Pizza co-founders (L-R) Kabir Moorjani and Ronak Rajani

Early-stage startups mistEO, QB Men, Hundo Pizza, PlayBlue and Rymo Technologies have secured funding in separate rounds from various funds and individual investors.

mistEO, an Indian climate and weather intelligence company, has raised Rs 18 crore (around $1.9 million) in a seed round led by MGF-Kavachh, with participation from Seafund and other investors. Key Venture acted as the financial adviser.

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Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, with an office in Melbourne, Australia, mistEO converts complex weather data into actionable decision intelligence. Its modular Climate Decision Intelligence (CDI) platform is driven by its proprietary weather models.

mistEO will use the capital to scale up its CDI platform for banks, insurers and agri-value chains in India and Asia, deepen its forecasting models, and expand its team.

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Hundo Pizza, a Mumbai-born, delivery-first pizza brand, has raised Rs 7.5 crore (around $800,000) in its first funding round led by Titan Capital. The round also saw participation from Indian Silicon Valley Capital (ISVC), Ankur Rangnekar, Akshay Rangnekar and Haresh Chawla, with Wavelength Partners acting as the deal advisor.

Founded in 2020 by Kabir Moorjani and Ronak Rajani, the digital-first Hundo Pizza closed FY26 with revenue of Rs 18 crore and currently operates at an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 35 crore. With seven outlets across Mumbai, including its latest opening in Sakinaka, Andheri East, the company is targeting an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 60 crore in FY 2027–28.

The pizza brand is looking to expand its presence across Mumbai, enter a new city and strengthen its infrastructure.

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QB Men, a Jaipur-based premium menswear brand founded by Yash Bothra, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding. The round was led by BeyondSeed, with participation from Rajkot Ventures and Prajay Advisors.

At the core of its business is a demand-led production model designed to minimise inventory risk and drive operational efficiency, according to a press statement issued by the company. Instead of committing to large production volumes upfront, the brand launches original prints in limited batches, gauges customer response, and scales up production based on demonstrated demand.

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Indian cricketer KL Rahul has invested an undisclosed amount in PlayBlue, a multi-brand sports retailer, ahead of the store and app launch on November 14, 2026.

PlayBlue will launch its 20,000 sq ft flagship store on 80 Feet Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru, alongside its digital app.

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Spread across three retail floors, a café level, and a rooftop terrace, the store will bring together over 75 sports and lifestyle brands across apparel, footwear, equipment, accessories, recovery products and sports nutrition, catering to everyone from beginners to experienced athletes.

Homegrown early-stage investment fund 1Crowd has announced an investment in Rymo Technologies, a healthcare technology company focussed on physical rehabilitation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Rymo develops technology-led rehabilitation solutions designed to help medical professionals cater to patients recovering from neurological and orthopaedic conditions.

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