Oister Global unveils fund to bet on deep-tech startups

Sandeep Sinha (left) and Rohit Bhayana, co-CEOs and co-founders, Oister Global

Oister Global, a homegrown asset manager that backs alternative investment funds and also makes direct as well as secondaries investments, has rolled out a new vehicle to bet on deep-tech companies, top executives told VCCircle.

The Gurugram-based firm’s Oister Deep Tech Fund, registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a Category II alternative investment fund, aims to raise Rs 400 crore ($42.4 million) with another Rs 200 crore as a greenshoe option.

The fund will back companies at a growth stage that have moved past the ‘Valley of Death,’ have de-risked technology and also have proprietary, defensible intellectual property (IP).

Advertisement

The so-called Valley of Death refers to the stage where startups raise early-stage capital and start operations but don’t start generating enough revenue to sustain operations or secure follow-on funding.

“India has now seen some sort of maturity with some companies coming past the ‘Valley of Death’. They’ve seen the whole journey past the IP development, research, prototyping, validation, some initial commercial IPs, and then starting seeing revenue scale, where investable opportunities exist,” said Rohit Bhayana, co-CEO and co-founder, Oister Global.

Sandeep Sinha, co-founder and co-CEO at Oister Global, said that the risk-return profile of startups that do manage to cross the proverbial ‘Valley of Death’ begins to change “dramatically”.

Advertisement

“We are coming in at a point where genuinely the differentiation is that the technology risks have been eliminated. There is no question about the fact that whether technology works or not, revenue is there and it is visible,” Sinha said.

The capital will help these startups to expand production, execute orders and commercialize their products or services. “Commercialisation is at the centre of how we invest. We look for clear commercial use cases and real paying customers, not just scientific promise, and our role is to help these companies scale and reach new markets,” Sinha said.

Oister will focus on critical sectors, including space technology, defence and aerospace, semiconductors and electronics, quantum technologies, advanced mobility, advanced materials and energy storage, it said.

Advertisement

The new fund intends to build a concentrated portfolio of eight to 10 mature companies in the frontier-tech ecosystem. It will follow the glass-box investment approach of its secondaries vehicle, where it identifies most of its potential bets in advance. It has already shortlisted a few companies across these sectors, with further investments to be evaluated as the fund is deployed.

Oister launched its third secondaries fund, ACE Fund III, earlier this year, with a target corpus of Rs 500 crore ($51.6 million), which included a greenshoe option of Rs 250 crore. The ACE Fund I, a Category II alternative investment fund, had a target of Rs 200 crore, but was oversubscribed and collected Rs 260 crore. Its successor, ACE II, was launched in November 2025 with a base target of Rs 200 crore, closed at Rs 400 crore after tapping its Rs 200 crore greenshoe option.

Oister’s portfolio includes companies such as Bluestone, Servify, Zypp Electric, OfBusiness, Purplle, Bombay Shaving Company and Kuku FM.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments