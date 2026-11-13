InCred acquires India unit of luxury concierge services platform Quintessentially
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InCred acquires India unit of luxury concierge services platform Quintessentially

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 13 Nov 2026
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InCred acquires India unit of luxury concierge services platform Quintessentially
Bhupinder Singh, founder, InCred Group

InCred Capital, the institutional, wealth management and asset management arm of the InCred Group, has acquired the India franchise of global luxury lifestyle management brand Quintessentially.

InCred plans to significantly expand the brand’s presence in the country and build India’s leading luxury lifestyle management platform, according to a press note.

As part of the deal, InCred will offer Quintessentially’s services to its high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs). It also plans to invest in increasing hiring, deepening global luxury partnerships, and expanding into new cities across India.

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Founded in 2000, Quintessentially is a global luxury lifestyle management group that operates through a network of over 35 offices worldwide and offers bespoke concierge services across travel, restaurants and nightlife, and real estate, among other segments. The India office is located in Gurugram. 

Meanwhile, InCred Capital provides services across investment banking, institutional equities, wealth management and asset management, catering to corporates, institutional investors and high-net-worth clients in India and overseas.

The acquisition will enable InCred Capital to offer a wide range of services to India’s affluent families beyond financial products and services into lifestyle management. It also provides Quintessentially with a platform to accelerate its growth in India.

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“InCred Capital has built deep, trusted relationships with India’s wealthiest families, giving us a unique understanding of their global lifestyles and aspirations,” Bhupinder Singh, founder, InCred Group, said in the note.

“With Quintessentially now part of InCred Capital, we can extend our offering beyond wealth management into extraordinary access and experiences. That gives us a formidable starting point to build Quintessentially into India’s most sought after luxury lifestyle brand,” he added. 

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InCred CapitalInCred GroupQuintessentially

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