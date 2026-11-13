Jordanian-Omani Investment Company appoints chairman

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The Jordanian-Omani Investment Company, a joint venture set up by Jordan’s Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), has appointed a former Ominvest executive as its chairman.

The joint venture, set up in July with an initial capital of $100 million split equally between the two partners, has named Loai Bataineh as the chairman of the board.

He brings over 30 years of experience specializing in investment banking, asset management, and corporate finance. Most recently, Bataineh served as the founding partner of Storholm DIFC, a firm that offers management advisory, financial advisory, family business advisory, and human capital and organizational excellence.

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Previously, he has held senior positions at Oman International Development and Investment Company SAOG (Ominvest), one of the largest and most prominent investment holding firms in the Middle East

Jordanian-Omani Investment Company was set up to channel institutional capital into priority sectors across both economies. The venture will serve as a platform for joint investments, business development, and growth opportunities. It will target sectors such as telecommunications and information technology, agriculture and food security, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, energy, mining, tourism, and logistics.

The Oman Investment Authority has previously partnered with Qatar, Türkiye, China, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Pakistan, Spain, Azerbaijan, and India among others to expand the geographic and sector spread of its portfolio, and set itself up as a regional hub for investment.

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