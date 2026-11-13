Y Combinator-backed Razorpay gets regulatory nod for IPO
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Y Combinator-backed Razorpay gets regulatory nod for IPO

By Reuters

  • 13 Nov 2026
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Y Combinator-backed Razorpay gets regulatory nod for IPO
Credit: VCCircle

Indian fintech firm Razorpay has received the market regulator's approval for its initial public offering, a document from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed on Friday.

In June, the Bengaluru-based firm confidentially filed draft papers for IPO likely sized at ​around $600 million, Reuters had reported

A confidential filing allows companies to submit papers to the regulator for review without making them public to protect sensitive information, such as financials and business strategies

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Razorpay, founded in 2014 and backed by investors such as Y Combinator and Singapore's sovereign wealth ​fund, provides technology that enables businesses to accept and process online payments through channels including ​cards, net banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and digital wallets, earning revenue by charging ​merchants transaction fees.

It competes with firms such as Paytm, PhonePe and Cashfree in India's burgeoning digital payments ecosystem.

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