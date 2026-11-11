Temasek-backed Cult.fit’s CULT brand faces legal challenge ahead of IPO

Cult.fit's logo at a fitness centre in Bengaluru | Credit: Reuters/Arathy S Nair

Fitness chain operator Cult.fit's CULT brand is facing a legal challenge from an alleged co-founder, with the Madras High Court seeking a response from the company to his petition seeking cancellation of its trademark registration.

The Madras High Court has issued a notice to Temasek-backed Cult.fit on a petition filed by Deepak Poduval, who co-founded CULT Fitness with Rishab Telang in Bengaluru in 2015. Poduval has sought cancellation of the CULT trademark registered in the name of Cultfit Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Cult.fit Ltd.

The court issued the notice on October 12 and adjourned the matter earlier this month to December 2, directing the company to file its response.

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Poduval has also filed a separate lawsuit before the Commercial Court in Bengaluru, seeking to have the 2017 deeds that purportedly transferred the brand declared void, alleging that the documents were forged.

Poduval claimed he was the first to apply for the “CULT – The Workout Station” trademark, in August 2015. He alleged that Cultfit Healthcare filed its application in November 2016, claiming use of the mark from May 1, 2015 – the same first-use date cited in Poduval’s application.

According to his statement, when the Trademark Registry raised an objection citing Poduval’s mark, Cultfit Healthcare did not produce the assignment deeds. Instead, it claimed to be the prior user and owner of the trademark in its own right.

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Poduval has also alleged that the signatures on the 2017 assignment deeds were forged, citing a privately commissioned forensic examination.

"The matter is currently sub-judice before the honourable courts. The ownership of the Cult brand and trademark rests within the Cult.fit group and we have the requisite registrations and documentation in place," a Cult.fit spokesperson told VCCircle in an emailed response.

"Separately, Cult.fit has also received final approval from SEBI on its DRHP. We have no further comments at this stage."

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The legal challenge comes as Cult.fit prepares for an initial public offering (IPO). The company received regulatory approval for its proposed IPO last month.

Cult.fit was earlier called CureFit. Interestingly, in 2016, CureFit, the healthcare platform then run by current Cult.fit executives Ankit Nagori and Mukesh Bansal, invested Rs 20 crore ($3 million then) in Poduval's CULT Fitness Pvt Ltd. The startup offered fitness training programmes that did not require equipment.

According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Cult.fit is also facing other trademark-related legal challenges. In fiscal years 2026, 2025 and 2024, the company faced infringement claims concerning the alleged use of third-party trademarks. It has also initiated proceedings to protect its own trademark rights against unauthorised use by third parties.

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