Tiger Global-backed Kutumb parent Primetrace’s profit jumps as revenue triples

Bengaluru-based Primetrace Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which is backed by Tiger Global and which operates community app Kutumb and AI content creation app Crafto, has tripled its revenue in the fiscal year ended March 2026 and grew its net profit nearly sixfold, as income from subscriptions across its portfolio of consumer apps scaled up, VCCircle has learned.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 386 crore in FY26 from Rs 123 crore in FY25. Including Rs 19 crore of interest income, its total revenue rose to Rs 405 crore from Rs 138 crore over the same period.

The company’s net profit jumped to Rs 41.6 crore in FY26 from about Rs 7 crore a year earlier, while its EBITDA margin stood at 6.55%. The company had turned profitable in FY25, after posting a loss of about Rs 3 crore in FY24.

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Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Kejriwal, Naveen Dewangan, Mohit Sharma and Vipul Allawadhi, the company started out with Kutumb, a community platform for Indian-language users. It has since built a portfolio of consumer apps, including Crafto AI, Tarot AI, image enhancement app Sundar AI and dating app Polo. It follows a freemium model, earning mainly through subscriptions, advertising and paid digital services.

Primetrace has raised about $30 million so far. It raised about $2.5 million in a seed round in December 2020, led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge programme (now Peak XV Partners), with participation from Whiteboard Capital and angel investors including Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal.

In June 2021, it raised $26 million in a Series A round led by Tiger Global, which put in $18.5 million. Quiet Capital and Rocketship.vc also joined the round, which valued the company at about $170 million.

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According to media reports, it was looking to raise $50 million from 360 One Asset and other investors recently.

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