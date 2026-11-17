Digital marketing agency SRV Media acquires content studio Edstead

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Digital marketing agency SRV Media has acquired Delhi-based content studio Edstead, valuing the firm at Rs 44 crore ($4.7 million).

The acquisition will enable Edstead, founded by media entrepreneur Shekhar Bhattacharjee, to expand, strengthen monetisation of its original intellectual properties (IPs) and tap new business opportunities, according to a company statement.

Edstead creates research-led factual stories across digital, OTT and broadcast platforms, developing original IPs. So far, the firm has worked with over 90 brands, producing 12 factual web series across education, finance, healthcare, lifestyle and tourism in partnership with platforms such as JioHotstar and Zee.

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Meanwhile, SRV Media has helped more than 300 clients across 2,000 projects drive business growth using storytelling, performance marketing and technology.

Edstead will remain headquartered in Delhi. It will continue to be led by Bhattacharjee, working on developing documentaries, long-form series, branded content and advertising films across sectors. SRV Media’s Pune operations will focus on performance marketing, strengthening collaboration across content production, technology and campaign execution, the statement said.

“With several new projects in the pipeline, we hope to grow our slate of original IPs and explore opportunities across branded series, sponsorships, brand integrations and IP licensing,” Bhattacharjee said.

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Edstead aims to double its revenue in the current financial year and achieve fivefold growth over the next three years.

“SRV Media knows how to make a brand grow. Edstead knows how to make a brand matter. Together, we can do both for the same client, under one roof,” said Vikram Kumar, founder and managing director of SRV Media.

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