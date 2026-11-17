AI infrastructure provider Meganet files for $78.6 mn IPO

Credit: 123RF.com

India's Meganet Technologies Global on Monday filed draft papers for an initial public offering to raise 7.4 billion rupees ($78.62 million).

The AI infrastructure provider, which makes servers for high-performance computing, data centers and AI workloads, will issue fresh shares worth up to 1.4 billion rupees.

Existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to 6 billion rupees via an offer for sale (OFS).

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The company provides hardware to customers including data center provider Yotta Data Services and brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

It has built sourcing partnerships with tech providers such as Nvidia and AMD.

The IPO comes amid a surge in Indian companies looking to capitalize upon the global AI race in the public markets, as well as a string of data center investments in the country through the year.

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