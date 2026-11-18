Canada's La Caisse eyes stake in Bain's Bridge Data Centres with India presence

FILE PHOTO: Workers laying cables outside Bridge Data Centres (BDC) in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data centre hub, at Sedenak, Malaysia May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

Canadian pension fund La Caisse has emerged as the leading bidder in advanced talks for a stake in Bain Capital's Bridge Data Centres (BDC), two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Bain Capital kicked off a sale process for at least 40% of BDC shares earlier this year, targeting a valuation of $5 billion, which drew interest from private equity, infrastructure and pension funds, Reuters has reported.

The size of the stake La Caisse would buy is still being negotiated, but Bain Capital could be selling up to half of its holdings in the Singapore-based firm, said one of the people.

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A deal could be signed in the coming weeks, but the talks with La Caisse are not exclusive and terms are not finalised, the person added.

Some bidders were looking at a valuation of $4 billion for BDC, said a third person with knowledge of the transaction.

Bain Capital and BDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. La Caisse declined to comment. All the people declined to be named due as the talks were confidential.

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BDC operates data centres in Malaysia, Thailand and India. It is one of many companies that have been aggressively building capacity in Asia over the past two years to meet surging demand for cloud computing, AI and digital services.

TikTok-owner ByteDance was the anchor tenant at the first phase of BDC's MY06 hyperscale data centre in Johor, Malaysia, according to a BDC release.

But BDC is seeking to diversify its customer base and has signed new contracts with global tech companies, one of the people said.

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The talks about the sale of a stake in BDC come at a time when sentiment in the sector has soured on concerns about mounting debt-funded AI spending.

Southeast Asia's $100 billion-plus AI industry also now faces fresh US curbs on advanced chip exports to the region that aim to restrict Chinese companies' access to computing power to train AI models.

BDC was founded a decade ago by industry veterans Michael Foust and Kris Kumar in partnership with Bain Capital, which merged the firm into Chinese data centre operator Chindata in 2019 and listed the combined business on the Nasdaq in 2020.

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The two businesses were separated again under a new entity WinTriX after Bain Capital took Chindata private in 2023 in a $3.16 billion deal.

In January, Bain Capital completed the sale of Chindata to a consortium led by Shenzhen Dongyangguang Industry Co that valued the business at $4 billion.

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