Henfruit, Fatehpuria Hygiene, Botsync, others pocket early-stage funding

Tarun Gupta of Henfruit

Egg producer Henfruit, supply chain and fulfillment company Fatehpuria Hygiene, industrial robotics startup Botsync, plastic recycling platform Recove Ventures, and artificial intelligence (AI) startup Soket AI, and physical AI research and deployment company Humyn Labs have secured fresh funding.

Egg producer Henfruit has raised $15 million (Rs 140 crore) in a Series A funding round from Lok Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and RPSG Capital Ventures.

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Founded in 2014 by Tarun Gupta, the company has operated without external funding since its inception and focuses on supplying fresh, nutritious and antibiotic-free eggs. It processes more than four crore eggs a month and serves consumers across 15 major Indian cities.

The company claims to have scaled up tenfold over the past three years and expects revenue to exceed Rs 350 crore in FY27.

Henfruit will use the fresh capital to expand its presence across India, strengthen production capabilities and scale its online and offline distribution network. It relies on farm-to-table traceability, automated cleaning, sanitisation and grading, and quality checks through in-house and independent laboratories.

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Trade, supply chain and fulfilment company Fatehpuria Hygiene has raised Rs 100 crore ($10.7 million) in its maiden equity funding round led by investor Madhu Kela.

Founded in 2017 by Gautam Fatehpuria, the company operates a warehousing, distribution and fulfillment network across 16 states, serving brands and platforms across e-commerce, quick-commerce and modern retail. Its clients include Unilever, Wipro, Kimberly-Clark, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, DMart, Meesho and FirstCry.

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It will use the fresh capital to expand its presence to more than 50 major cities over the next 24 months and build an AI-enabled, technology-integrated supply chain network. The expansion plans include strengthening warehousing infrastructure, upgrading technology capabilities, scaling distribution networks and developing end-to-end fulfillment solutions for brands and retail platforms.

Singapore-headquartered robotics startup Botsync, which is developing automation systems for factories and distribution centres, has raised $11 million in a funding round led by IvyCap Ventures.

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The round also saw participation from Capital 2B, AppWorks, Iterative, AngelCentral, Genesis Alternate Investments and angel investor Nalin Advani.

Founded in 2019 by Nanyang Technological University graduates Rahul Nambiar, Nikhil Venkatesh and Prashant Trivedi, the company combines autonomous mobile robots with its SyncOS Physical AI platform, which connects and coordinates robots, machines and enterprise systems across industrial facilities.

The latest round follows a Series A extension in January 2026 led by SGInnovate, taking its total funding to more than $20 million.

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Botsync will use the capital to develop new SyncOS capabilities for throughput optimisation, predictive maintenance and operational analytics, and improve the performance of its MAG robot range.

It also plans to expand its engineering and project delivery teams in India, strengthen partnerships with local automation providers and expand into Australia and the US.

Recove Ventures, a Bengaluru-based B2B circular economy company building supply chain and processing infrastructure for plastic recycling, has raised Rs 56.25 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

The round comprised Rs 36.25 crore in equity and Rs 20 crore in debt, with participation from Sumeet Narang, founder and CEO of Samara Capital; Capri Global; and Amit Prakash Sharma Family Trust. Existing investors, including the family office of Chaitanya Kejriwal of Parkson’s Packaging, and Ganesh Natarajan, chairman of 5F World, also participated.

Founded by Viral Chhajer, Kunal Kumar, Aayush Killa and Sharan Subaiah, the company focuses on recycling high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP). It serves more than 30 paying recyclers and converters, has a repeat order rate of around 90% and has crossed an annualised revenue run rate of Rs 40 crore.

Artificial intelligence startup Soket AI, which develops indigenous large language models for mathematics, coding and reasoning, has received a $4 million investment from Bajaj Finance and Pennant Technologies.

Bajaj Finance, part of Bajaj Finserv, invested around $2 million through Finserv Intelligence, the group’s applied research and innovation initiative, while Pennant Technologies, a Bajaj Finance investee company, committed a further $2 million in the same round.

Supported by the IndiaAI Mission, Soket AI was founded by Abhishek Upperwal and is developing Project EKA, its sovereign AI initiative. The company recently launched EKA-1, a 26-billion-parameter foundation model.

The investments will support Soket AI’s research into indigenous AI models and infrastructure for applications across financial services, cybersecurity, defence, legal services and enterprise technology. The company is also working on multilingual AI, efficient model deployment and agentic systems designed to operate in secure, controlled environments.

Humyn Labs

Physical AI research and deployment company Humyn Labs has raised $47 million (Rs 439.1 crore) in its Series A round comprising $26 million in equity and $21 million in venture debt.

The equity round was led by Accel, with participation from Prosus Ventures, BeeGlobal, Finserv Intelligence through Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Alts AI Opportunities Fund, Dallas Venture Capital, Lighthouse Canton, Jump Trading and angel investor Anita Pramoda, former CFO of Epic.

Lighthouse Canton led the debt round, with participation from Trifecta Capital. Founded in 2026 by Manish Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, Humyn Labs develops data infrastructure to help robotics companies and AI labs train and deploy robots in real-world settings.

The company said it has crossed $50 million in annualised revenue within six months of operations and runs data capture and enrichment operations across more than 20 countries.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand deployment readiness infrastructure in Brazil, South Korea and India, strengthen its data capture hardware and enrichment platform, and build on-ground teams in San Francisco, London and Seoul.

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